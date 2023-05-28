Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $4.30

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.49.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

