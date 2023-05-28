Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FATP remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.27.

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $525,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $398,563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

