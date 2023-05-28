Fetch.ai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.71 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $216.34 million and approximately $60.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,745,217 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.