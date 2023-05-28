Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) is Truefg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 5.0% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 226,378 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 543,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 364,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FREL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.