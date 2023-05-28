Filecoin Price Tops $4.55 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00016701 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $84.51 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,122,565 coins and its circulating supply is 426,902,438 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

