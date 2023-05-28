Financial Survey: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) versus Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.48%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.44%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.27% 0.49% 0.17% LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.61 -$6.11 million $0.14 49.43 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 3.66 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -6.57

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

