Financial Survey: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $626.97 million 2.55 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -6.93 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -10.92

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.48%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19% New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

