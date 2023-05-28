First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Financial Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.6% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Advantage has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81% Live Current Media N/A -511.28% -289.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.39 $64.60 million $0.34 38.97 Live Current Media $490,000.00 6.01 -$15.73 million ($0.12) -0.15

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Live Current Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Live Current Media

(Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.