First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,677 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 5.44% of First Business Financial Services worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $229.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,406. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

