First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 4.19% of First Community worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at $858,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Community Price Performance

First Community Dividend Announcement

FCCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 25,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

