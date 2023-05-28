First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,725,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

TYL opened at $393.60 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.