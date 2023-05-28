First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,194,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

