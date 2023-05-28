First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 647.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Loews by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Loews by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Loews by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.