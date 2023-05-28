First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $13,642,493 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.