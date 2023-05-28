First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after buying an additional 241,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.