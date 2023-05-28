First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after buying an additional 1,101,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.