First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

