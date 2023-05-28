First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,258,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 259,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $182.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

