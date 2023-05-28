First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTDS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDS. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,765,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,221 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.