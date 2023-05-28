First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 79.8% in May

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 46,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
