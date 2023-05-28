First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 79.8% in May

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 46,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

