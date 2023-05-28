First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.81. 329,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,097. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

