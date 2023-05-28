First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First US Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
First US Bancshares Company Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First US Bancshares (FUSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.