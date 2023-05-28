First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

