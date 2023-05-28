FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after buying an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.