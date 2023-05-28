Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

