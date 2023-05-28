Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

