Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

