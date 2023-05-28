Flow Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.74 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $801.19 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,433,180,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

