Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 432,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 325,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.