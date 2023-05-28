Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.