Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 671,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 427,123 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

