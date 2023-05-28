Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 3,379,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,099. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 341,135 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

