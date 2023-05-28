General American Investors Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,273,500,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PRTK opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading

