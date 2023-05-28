General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.4 %

OLED opened at $153.92 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

