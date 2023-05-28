General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GE stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

