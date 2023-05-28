Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% yr/yr to $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

