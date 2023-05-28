Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% yr/yr to $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
