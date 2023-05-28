Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Dawson James

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Dawson James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Genius Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNUS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 104.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

