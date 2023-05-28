Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 98.2% in May

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 47,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 134.91 and a beta of 0.49. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.33.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
