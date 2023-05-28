Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CATH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. 31,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

