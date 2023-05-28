Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 502,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,459. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.