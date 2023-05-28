Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,345,000. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 389,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.