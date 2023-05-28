Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,853,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 805,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 193,627 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,589 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 604,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,028,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

