Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

