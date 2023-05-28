Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

