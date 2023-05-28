Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

