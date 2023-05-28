Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Update

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,104.0 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPEAF stock remained flat at $5.61 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

