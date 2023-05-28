Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

