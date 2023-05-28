Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance
NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
