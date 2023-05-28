GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.95 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $565.51 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

