Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,506,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 4,862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA downgraded Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Haidilao International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.26.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

