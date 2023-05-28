Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.74) price target on the stock.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
HEIT stock opened at GBX 113.23 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.37.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.