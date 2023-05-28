Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

